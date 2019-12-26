Sara Ali Khan Makes The Most Of Her Vacation By Gorging On South Indian Food

Sara Ali Khan can be seen digging into a large south Indian spread during her vacation.

Sara Ali Khan is celebrating the holiday season just right. Right after attending Kareena Kapoor Khan's star-studded Christmas bash, Sara took a break from her work commitments and took off to an exotic location with her friend Kamya Arora. In fact, she celebrated the Christmas Eve on a houseboat, where she seems to be staying on the trip. She has been constantly posting pictures on her Instagram handle and keeping her fans updated of her dream-like vacation. From taking a sunny dip in the infinity pool overlooking the sea to eating some scrumptious meals, Sara Ali Khan is doing it all.





In her latest Instagram post, Sara Ali Khan can be seen bingeing on a large south Indian spread. On her plate, we could spot a dosa with sambhar and coconut chutney, which looks super tempting. Surrounding her plate is a variety of south Indian curries and we can't help but wonder if she tried it all! She had the classic filter coffee for breakfast along with favouring options like honey, strawberry conserve and tropical conserve. She shared the picture along with her artistic portrait.





Here's the Instagram post of Sara Ali Khan:

Just before heading for a vacation, we saw Sara Ali Khan looking drop-dead gorgeous in a white ensemble at Kareena Kapoor Khan and father Saif Ali Khan's Christmas party. Sara posted a few pictures with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The party was attended by who's who of Bollywood, including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and sister Karisma Kapoor.





Sara Ali Khan deserves this relaxing vacation as the next year seems to be packed for her. She is awaiting the release of Imtiaz Ali's untitled film with Kartik Aaryan and 'Coolie No 1', co-starring Varun Dhawan. Both the films are slated for 2020 release.





Before seeing Sara on the silver screen again, we are happy to stalk her on social media giving us wanderlust goals.









