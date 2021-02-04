SEARCH
  • News
  • "Double Trouble": Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Fight For Milkshake, Guess Who Wins

"Double Trouble": Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Fight For Milkshake, Guess Who Wins

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the most popular sibling duos in Bollywood, they currently went to Maldives for a trip.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: February 04, 2021 13:05 IST

Reddit
'Double Trouble': Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Fight For Milkshake, Guess Who Wins

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in 'Coolie No.1'

Highlights
  • Sara Ali Khan is the elder sister of Ibrahim Ali Khan
  • Sara Ali Khan was last seen in 'Coolie No.1'
  • Sara Ali Khan would be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in her next

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi are one of the most popular sibling duos of the industry. Not only are super close and pally with each other, they also go to many trips together. They recently took a trip to Maldives and on Wednesday, she posted an Instagram story of her brother and herself holding a glass of milkshake each, she used a gif that read "Double Trouble" in the story. And in the very next story, Sara could be seen sipping away milkshake from both the glasses. 'Yes, they're all mine', "Yum", 'Oh My Love' were some of the gifs used in the second image, along with a string of emojis. We are guessing Sara is clearly the winner of this round. 

(Also Read: )

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in 'Coolie No.1' opposite Varun Dhawan that failed to impress both critics and masses. The 2020 remake of the super hit Govinda starrer was also directed by David Dhawan. Shw was also seen in the sequel of 'Love Aaj Kal' opposite Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Love Aaj Kal' also met with mixed responses. 

5il9c43
ovrh91v

(Also Read: 

Newsbeep

The year 2021 looks very promising for Sara, she has been signed as the lead opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in Anand L Rai's next film reportedly called 'Atrangi Re'. Sara was in Delhi a few days back to shoot for the same. Atrangi Re is a romantic drama, A.R Rehman would be composing music for the much-awaited film.

Comments

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Sara Ali KhanCelebrityIbrahim Ali Khan
This Doodle Of Anushka, Virat And Baby Girl Vamika Will Surely Melt Your Heart; Check Out!
This Doodle Of Anushka, Virat And Baby Girl Vamika Will Surely Melt Your Heart; Check Out!
Only One In Fifty British Tea-Drinkers Brew The Drink Correctly: Survey
Only One In Fifty British Tea-Drinkers Brew The Drink Correctly: Survey

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 