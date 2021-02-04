'Double Trouble': Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Fight For Milkshake, Guess Who Wins

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in 'Coolie No.1'

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi are one of the most popular sibling duos of the industry. Not only are super close and pally with each other, they also go to many trips together. They recently took a trip to Maldives and on Wednesday, she posted an Instagram story of her brother and herself holding a glass of milkshake each, she used a gif that read "Double Trouble" in the story. And in the very next story, Sara could be seen sipping away milkshake from both the glasses. 'Yes, they're all mine', "Yum", 'Oh My Love' were some of the gifs used in the second image, along with a string of emojis. We are guessing Sara is clearly the winner of this round.





Sara Ali Khan was last seen in 'Coolie No.1' opposite Varun Dhawan that failed to impress both critics and masses. The 2020 remake of the super hit Govinda starrer was also directed by David Dhawan. Shw was also seen in the sequel of 'Love Aaj Kal' opposite Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Love Aaj Kal' also met with mixed responses.





The year 2021 looks very promising for Sara, she has been signed as the lead opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in Anand L Rai's next film reportedly called 'Atrangi Re'. Sara was in Delhi a few days back to shoot for the same. Atrangi Re is a romantic drama, A.R Rehman would be composing music for the much-awaited film.







