When we head out to indulge in some lip-smacking street food, we are likely to gravitate towards the pav bhaji cart. With its appetizing flavour and aroma, one can hardly resist buying a plate of pav bhaji and enjoying it with some fresh green chutney, chopped onions, and a dollop of butter on top. Part of the Maharashtrian cuisine, pav bhaji makes up a complete meal with a variety of vegetables that go into the bhaji and the soft pav or bread. The added spices are what give pav bhaji its flavour while the mandatory butter brings the creaminess.





With food so irresistible, many of us end up preparing pav bhaji at home when we can't go out to grab some. And, it seems even Sara Tendulkar prefers to do that. In her Instagram Stories, she gave a sneak peek into her food menu for the day. We could see a pot on the stove with a delicious-looking gravy sizzling inside it. “Pav bhaji in the making,” the text read.

Now if you want to roam the streets of Mumbai while sitting at home then try these Mumbai street food recipes inspired by Sara Tendulkar.

1. Vada Pav

This is probably one of those first things that come to our mind when we think of Mumbai. A light and tasty snack, vada pav is batata vada sandwiched between slices of pav or bread. It is enjoyed with green chillies, chutney, and onions. Recipe here.

2. Tawa Pulao

Looking for something filling and delicious on the streets of Mumbai? Then tawa pulao should be your first choice. A desi version of fried rice, tawa pulao consists of different vegetables and spices and cane be prepared within 20 to 30 minutes. Click here for the recipe.

3. Misal Pav

Misal pav is that one Mumbai street food that can help you develop your spice tolerance. An aromatic curry rich in flavours is served with pav. It is usually eaten in breakfast but you don't need a reason to enjoy it at any time of the day. Check out the recipe here.

4. Pav Bhaji

Another pav dish, pav bhaji too is one of the most-loved street foods from Mumbai. The bhaji or a flavoursome mixture of vegetables and spices is served with pav, which absorbs the flavours of the gravy perfectly. It can be easily prepared at home. Recipe here.

5. Sev Puri

Sev puri is a type of chaat that can instantly make your mouth water. It is made with boiled potatoes, fried puris, onions, and different kinds of chutneys such as garlic, chili, and tamarind. Some raw mango and mint is also used for seasoning and adding to the flavor of the snack. Click here for the recipe.