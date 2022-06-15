Weekdays can be overwhelming at times, especially when we have to do the household chores, along with balancing our work. On top of that, cooking the daily meals add on to the pressure! What do we do then? Let us tell you, skipping meals is not even an option on the list. In that case, the next option is to order food from outside. But is that a sustainable model to go for? We are afraid, it is not. This is why we suggest always keeping quick recipes handy. That's right. The internet is filled with recipes that are easy, tasty, comforting and can be prepared in a blink of an eye.





Recently, during our search for one such recipe, we stumbled upon a dish that made us grin instantly. And subsequently, we tried making it at home; and voila! We got the perfect dish to prepare for lunch during the time crunch. Wonder what the dish is! It is the classic tawa pulao. While tawa pulao is a common dish for all, but what makes this particular recipe stands out in the lot is its cooking time. You can literally prepare it in just 10 minutes (given that the basic preparations are done beforehand). And if you start the recipe from the scratch, then also, it won't take you more than 20-30 minutes to make the dish. Sounds just so perfect; isn't it? So, what are you waiting for? Put on your apron and get set to the kitchen.





Quick Tawa Pulao Recipe For Lunch | How To Make Tawa Pulao In 10 Minutes:

To make tawa pulao, you need cauliflower, beans, carrot, ghee, onions, tomatoes, garam masala, salt, coriander, mint, birista (browned onion) and, of course, precooked rice.





First, cut the vegetables and blanch them. Then heat ghee in a pan and add onions in it. Saute until onions turn golden brown in colour. Then add tomatoes and garam masala.





Finally, add pre-cooked rice, salt and mix everything well on tawa. Garnish with coriander leaves, mint leaves and birista, and serve hot.





