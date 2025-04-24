Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming more accessible and a tool used by many in their daily lives. One of the several features AI offers is generating images after receiving a prompt. While this can give an image just like what you want, other times, it could never be farther from reality. Recently, a Redditor (blitzkreig90) posted a screenshot of a Dragon Chicken dish available on the menu of a Chennai restaurant on Swiggy.





"Swiggy out here scaring me with AI," the user wrote. Why? It seems like an AI-generated image with a never-seen-before fusion of a dish that looks like chicken pieces but with certain details, such as the tail or face, of mythical dragons. Furthermore, the image has 'representative image' overlay text on it, so it's clear the dish doesn't really look like this.





"Just realized Swiggy has started auto-generating food pictures," the user claimed in the post. NDTV verified the image was posted by a Chennai restaurant on Swiggy.

See the image here:







Redditors flooded the comments section with witty remarks:





"It's probably dragon that tastes like chicken," a user joked.





Imagining the prompt for generating this image via AI, one wrote, "Prompt: our restaurant has a dish named dragon chicken, but the dish we have isn't looking attractive. so make a picture of it that attracts our customers." To this, a user replied, "'Picture of it that attracts our customers' - Mission failed successfully."





One quipped, "That's a new breed of chicken. That's it. Safe to consume, high protein."





Many Redditors also wondered whether this "representative image" of dragon chicken was originally posted by Swiggy or the restaurant.





Want to recreate authentic dragon chicken at home? Click here for recipe.