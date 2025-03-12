A Reddit user recently had a surprising conversation with a Swiggy customer service executive after he ordered samosas on the food delivery app, but they never arrived. The man shared a screenshot of his chat with customer service on Reddit and claimed that the representative was unable to locate the delivery person. Later in the conversation, he was informed that the delivery person ran away with the food. The conversation begins with the executive saying, "I am sorry to inform you that I tried to connect with the delivery partner for the fifth time but I was unable to. Shall I proceed with the replacement?". When the Reddit user asked if the delivery partner was headed to his house, the customer executive replied, "No the delivery partner take the order and run away."





The side note read, "Bro took my samosas and ran away.”







In the post's comments, the Reddit user shared that while he never got his samosas, Swiggy “refunded the money and gave a 40rs coupon lol.”

The post gained significant attention online, with several users weighing in on the matter in the comment section. One user wrote, "I laughed so hard."

Another added, "No way this chat is real."

A user shared a similar incident that happened with him. He wrote, "I faced a similar issue today where the delivery partner didn't deliver the product but was claiming that he delivered. Swiggy should start using OTP for delivery."

"It happened to me twice, but I got my replacement order. Can't blame Swiggy for this," read a comment.

Earlier, a similar incident grabbed the internet's attention when a Noida-based entrepreneur ordered a meal from Ola Foods and discovered the delivery partner eating it. The entrepreneur also shared a video of the agent eating the food while sitting on his parked motorcycle.





