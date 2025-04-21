It would not be an exaggeration to say that science can make anything possible. Picture this: you are munching on crunchy chicken nuggets that, in reality, are not even made from chicken. Yes, it is possible. Researchers have made a breakthrough in the culinary sector, producing lab-grown meat by creating nugget-sized pieces of chicken. The scientific procedure used a device that mimics blood vessels in the human body, enabling the meat to grow. This method uses tiny hollow fibres to deliver nutrients and oxygen to chicken muscle cells in a gel-like substance.

Through this technique, scientists produced meat up to 2 cm long and 1 cm thick in size, reported The Guardian. The researchers believe this hollow fiber bioreactor could also be used to create whole chickens, pork, beef, and fish in the lab. They have also mentioned that the method might eventually produce functional human organs. Professor Derek Stewart at the James Hutton Institute in Dundee described the lab-grown meat as "a transformative step" and "a really elegant solution." He said, "They have created something of a size and scale that people are hardwired to eat: it is the chicken nugget model."

The researchers faced a major challenge in creating the specialised meat: transferring oxygen and nutrients to muscle cells in thick sections of tissue. Without these components, muscle cells can die. Professor Shoji Takeuchi at the University of Tokyo found a solution to the problem by constructing a bioreactor with semi-permeable fibers. Professor Takeuchi explained, "One of the key challenges in growing thick tissue is that cells in the centre can struggle to receive enough oxygen and nutrients, which may lead to cell death. Our system helped address this by providing internal perfusion, allowing us to support the growth of thicker, more consistent tissue."





At present, the hollow fibers are removed by hand once the meat grows. However, the researchers are planning to replace them with edible cellulose fibers that can remain in the meat and alter its texture.