A generative AI video featuring the golgappa as a live character in a miniature world has won hearts online. The beloved Indian street food is also known as pani puri, as you may know. The reel, shared by @the.aiengineer, imagines the "life" of a single crispy golgappa puri. The food item is depicted as having eyes, lips and a nose, which move as its expressions change. In one scene, the puri is shown as floating in a pool of golgappe ka paani. The greenish water features coriander leaves, chillies and even glimpses of round boondi. The pool is ringed in pieces of puris with a border of crispy sev inside. Miniature human figures are also depicted around the main character.





Also Read: Viral AI Video Showing Indian Cuisine In "Miniature" Wins Hearts Online





In another scene, the puri protagonist sits on a high throne and holds a large spoon like a royal sceptre. It watches over an elevated platform where other chaat items are being prepared by the human characters. We see large plates heaped with different chaats, as well as bowls of chutney nearby. Other ingredients are also observed at the sides. The reel also shows large and small golgappas being filled with paani in other settings. Watch the complete viral video below:

Also Read: Viral Video Showing Sushi That 'Crawls' Gets 100 Million Views, Internet Wants It Deleted





The reel has clocked over 4 million views so far. In the comments, many people expressed praise and appreciation for this AI world. Some even said they felt like living in it. Read some Instagram users' reactions to the viral video here:





"So delicious reel this is!!!"





"I wish I could have this amusement park."





"Wow, it's too yummy. Lovely"





"But your animation is good."





"I would've loved these as a kid."





"I like this reel very much."





"This is so awesome."





"I want this city because I love Pani puri."





"It was finally possible to see the world of my childhood dreams."





Before this, an AI video showing the making of some popular Indian sweets (mithai) by miniature human figures went viral. Click here to read the full story.