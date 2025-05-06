Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are the “It” couple of Hollywood. The singer, actress confirmed her relationship with the record producer in December 2023. Since then, they have been leaving fans gushing with their adorable posts on social media. Besides their undeniable chemistry, Selena and Benny's shared love for food has become a charming highlight of their relationship. Now, the pair has spilled the beans on their “last meal” preferences, and unsurprisingly, it includes their partner's signature dishes, reported People Magazine.





On April 30, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco appeared on an episode of the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast. During the conversation, Benny revealed that his “last supper” meal would be corn casserole, a type of sweet cornbread, made by his ladylove. “We're big on casserole," Gomez said. "It's delicious and doesn't have the same density [as corn bread], it's much looser,” admitted Benny.





When Benny Blanco shared that he grew up eating a lot of corn in his childhood, Selena Gomez echoed a similar sentiment. She said, “I love [it] because you can make it a Mexican street with all of [the corn]. [That's] how I grew up.”

Also Read: Gordon Ramsay Teaches Selena Gomez How To Cook A Breakfast Burger, Video Goes Viral





When Benny Blanco was asked to name his fiancée's last meal, he selected one of his home-cooked dishes - steak. Explaining the preparation process, Benny said, “She wants my steak, specifically. I do like a ribeye, and then I usually smoke it low for a long time, and then I sear it at the end. I smoke it in a smoker for like, an hour.” The outcome is an appetising “medium smoke” and an “almost barbecue like” steak.





The other items that Selena Gomez would want on her final meal menu were her grandmother's rice and tamale and her Nana's chicken and dumplings, including salmon sushi topped with sesame seeds and dipped in soy, Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell, Coke slushie and nachos served with pickled jalapenos.





After Benny Blanco finished reciting Selena Gomez's favourite bites, the Only Murders in the Building actress chimed in, “The only thing he missed is maybe Benihana's fried rice.”