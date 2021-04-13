It seems like fashion designer Masaba Gupta is on a roll. After carving a niche in the fashion industry with her unique 'Masaba prints', she conquered the OTT world with her biographical-drama series 'Masaba Masaba'. Recently, she also turned muse for designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's latest 2021 collection. Besides, she is making quite a buzz on social media with her fitness regime and candid posts. She enjoys 1.4 million followers on Instagram and keeps them updated with the daily happenings in her life. If you follow her on Instagram, you will find the 32-year-old designer likes to keep her handle real and relatable. She often shares posts and stories featuring her mother and actor Neena Gupta and their adorable camaraderie. Her latest post on Instagram is a proof of that.

Masaba recently participated in the ongoing 'inspirational quotes' trend on Instagram, where she turned her mother's WhatsApp messages into inspirational quotes and titled it, 'Turning Neenaji's WhatsApp messages into inspirational quotes'. She collated some of the messages Neena Gupta sent her and created an Insta-reel. From "betadine gargle" to "nothing special sab shop mein aisa milta hain" (you get these in every shop) - every message of Neena Gupta will surely remind you of your mother. What we related to the most is when she wrote, "will u pik up d pakodi on ur way" and "oh god shall I send food pls don't get acidic"; however, the show-stealer message was, "Sending palak paneer and parantha to ur house". Along with the video post, Masaba wrote, "Mommy Care @neena_gupta".

Let's take a look at the video:

