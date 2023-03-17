The perfect hill station road trip may seem like a dream come true with cool breezes, plush mountains and a fun-filled trip. However, if you're someone who loves traveling to mountains by road, you need to be wary about a few things before embarking on your journey. Besides packing the right clothing and footwear for mountainous terrain, you should also plan your meals and avoid certain foods that could lead to sickness and indigestion on your way. While eating outside can be a great experience and even the highlight of your journey, it's crucial to be mindful of what you consume. To make your journey smoother, we have curated a list of foods you should avoid while traveling to hill stations.

Here Are 6 Foods To Avoid On A Road Trip To Hill Stations:

1. Oily Foods

Greasy and oily foods should be avoided while traveling to hill stations. Why? Because such foods are high in carbohydrates and fats, making them unsuitable for your stomach and causing bad digestion. Foods like pakoras, aloo tikki, chips, fries, or even fried chicken should be avoided on your journey.

Avoid eating samosa or kachori. Photo Credit: istock

2. Meat

Avoid meat-based dishes like butter chicken, mutton rogan josh, or chicken tikka masala. Meat or fish can take up to two days to fully digest since they contain complex proteins and fats that take longer to break down in your body. Opt for something lighter and fresher instead.





3. Buffets

Buffets may seem tempting, but they're not ideal while traveling through zig-zag mountain roads. Overeating can lead to indigestion, bloating, or gas. It's best to maintain strict control over your diet while traveling.

Buffets have variety of food dishes. Photo Credit: istock

4. Dairy Products

Dairy products can make you feel sick while traveling. Foods like milk, cheese, cream, ice cream etc. can worsen motion sickness if you're susceptible to it. So, avoid dairy-based products or drinking milk, especially if you're traveling by car or bus.





5. Carbonated Drinks

Carbonated or soda drinks can irritate the stomach due to their high sugar content. Fizzy drinks like cola, soda, and others can cause intestinal gas and discomfort. Remember that the journey is long, so it's best to consume water and stay hydrated.

Avoid fizzy drinks while travelling to hill stations. Photo Credit: istock

6. Alcohol

Drinking and driving may sound exciting to some, but it's not recommended. Consuming alcohol while traveling can make you dizzy and increase the chances of motion sickness. It's best to avoid all types of alcohol, including beer, vodka, whisky, etc.





Don't let poor food choices ruin your journey. Instead, avoid the foods we listed above. However, if you're concerned about altitude sickness, consult your doctor before your trip.