Fruit vendors are more than just everyday faces on our streets - many of them are part of our daily lives. And it turns out, they are also an important part of some furbabies' lives, too. Do not believe us? Wait till you hear this adorable story. A video shared by MissEva's Pet House on Instagram is going viral and for all the right reasons. The clip features a golden retriever who has become a regular visitor to a local fruit vendor. In the clip, the dog is seen patiently standing on a small raised platform - almost like a "cute little fruit tax collector" - waiting for her sweet reward.

The moment the vendor comes near, the dog's tail starts wagging in excitement. The vendor, clearly used to this routine, chats with the dog and tells the pet owner something even cuter - "Yesterday, she slept with the banana in her mouth!" He then lovingly peels the banana and breaks it into three small pieces, and feeds the dog gently. Once her banana treat is done, the dog calmly heads back to her usual spot. "Our daily morning routine," reads the caption of the viral post.

The internet can not get enough of this sweet exchange between a humble vendor and a happy golden retriever.





A user wrote, “Fruitwala too is a good guy who is giving him banana lovingly.”





Another one added, “Cute how he walked away after 1 banana.”





“Omg this is so cute! And the fruit vendor is so kind,” read a comment.





Sharing a personal experience, a person said., “Our dog was also the same ...he was a tomato tax collector.”





An Instagrammer posted, “Bro don't even know that millions of people are watching his kind act.”





Someone joked, “Kaam khatam hote hi [As soon as work is over] back to the pavilion.”





Did you also love this viralvideo? Share your opinion in the comments section below.