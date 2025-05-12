Have you ever used or heard of a ceramic grater? This unique kitchen tool is shaped like a flattish bowl or concave plate with grooves at its bottom. The textured surface allows you to grate foods like ginger, garlic, nutmeg, etc., as well as certain types of fruits and veggies. When you press the ingredients against the sharp, raised bumps, you may get a paste-like mixture. A viral video making the rounds of Instagram has got people abuzz about such a grater. It has clocked over 52 million views so far.





The reel was shared by content creator @alonaloewen, who simply captioned it, "Quick recipe. Enjoy and stay healthy." The video starts with her using the grooves of her ceramic grater to puree multiple strawberries. She repeats the action in a satisfying manner until the berry base fills around half the plate. She then pours what looks to be yoghurt into it and tops the dish with chia seeds and honey. She stirs all these elements until they are combined well. She then tops the mixture with fresh strawberry pieces and covers it with cling film. She places the dish in the freezer to chill and later shows off the dessert's creaminess. Watch the complete viral video below:

In the comments, people were curious to know more about the utensils the vlogger used - many didn't know it is called a ceramic grater, but were interested in owning one anyway. Some people liked the recipe overall, but others raised concerns about the amount of chia seeds added to the dish. Read some of the reactions from Instagram here:





"What a great idea!"





"Wow, that looks delicious."





"Seeing you blend the strawberries in the bowl was so satisfying, OMG."





"Need this in my pantry ASAP."





"I am definitely getting myself one of these bowls."





"Oh my, now I need this plate, it's my dream."





"Insanely ridiculous amount of chia seeds."





"That's a LOT of chia."





"Noooo, I don't like that texture."





"First, I was like ewwww, then I liked it, was hmmm, and at the end I was drooling."





Various kinds of visually "satisfying" videos often go viral on social media. In the past, a stop-motion animation video of coffee being made similarly mesmerised users online. Click here to read the full story.