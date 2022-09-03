After a week full of hectic schedules and plenty of work, the weekend is finally here! We have slowly and steadily worked our way to two days of complete bliss, rest and relaxation. And what better way to kick-start the weekend than with some delicious food? From burgers to French fries, pizzas to ice cream sundaes - we love to indulge ourselves in all sorts of amazing treats during the weekend. It turns out that Shahid Kapoor is no different either! The actor shared a click of himself enjoying some yummy waffles first thing on Saturday morning. Take a look at the picture here:

"Good morning #weekendvibes," he wrote in the caption. In the click, we could see him posing with a plate full of delicious waffles. They were dusted with icing sugar and paired with what seemed to be a fulfilling chocolate spread. Shahid Kapoor seemed to be thoroughly enjoying his meal and even had a naughty expression on his face, cheekily sticking his tongue out. The image was apparently clicked by his brother Ishaan Khatter, who wrote in the comments section, "Goof morning I click the best images."





We could all take notes from Shahid Kapoor's weekend indulgence! The actor is a vegetarian and big-time foodie, as we have seen on several occasions in the past. In the month of July, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor as well as their kids Misha and Zain headed for a blissful vacation in Europe. Although they visited some amazing locations across different countries, they complained about limited food options for vegetarians at their hotel in Sicily.





On the work front, Shahid Kapoor amazed audiences with his performance in 'Jersey' opposite Mrunal Thakur. He was also seen making an appearance on Season 7 of the popular talk show 'Koffee With Karan' with his 'Kabir Singh' co-star Kiara Advani. The actor is also reportedly going to make his OTT debut very soon.