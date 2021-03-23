Baking is an activity that has become increasingly popular in recent times. From banana bread to eggless chocolate muffins, there are thousands of easy recipes which have gone viral. The simple process is all about mixing the wet ingredients, sieving in the dry ingredients and popping the batter into the oven for some delicious results. This process is so simple and hassle-free, even kids can do it! Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan to Mira Kapoor's daughter Misha - many star kids too have tried their hands at baking with stunning results. Mira Kapoor took to Instagram to share a wonderful picture of a cake baked by none other than her 4-year-old daughter Misha Kapoor. Take a look:

"It's always Valentine's Day for Papa only because baby boy prefers Spider-Man over me," wrote Mira Kapoor along with a photo of the cake. She also used the hashtag #MissyTheBaker, which is a nickname for her daughter Misha Kapoor. The sweet cake was a chocolate-flavoured decadent delight, and the click was captured right before it went into the oven. The batter was neatly smoothened out in a heart-shaped mould which Misha Kapoor made specially for her daddy dearest Shahid Kapoor.

Mira Kapoor couldn't help but feel sad over the fact that the cake was intended for her husband Shahid, rather than for her. She also hinted at how her son Zain Kapoor was too little to like baking and would rather play with toys like Spiderman instead.

How sweet and relatable, right? Mira Kapoor had earlier shared another photo of a delicious chocolate cake with rainbow sprinkles baked by none other than Misha Kapoor. "Baked, iced, clicked and eaten by Missy. I think she's watching me a bit too keenly and I better be careful," wrote Mira Kapoor in the caption. Take a look:

(Also Read: Mira Kapoor's 4-Year-Old Daughter Bakes Chocolate Cake)

Mira and Shahid Kapoor had tied the knot in July 2015 in an intimate wedding with family and friends. They are parents to 4-year-old Misha Kapoor and 2-year-old Zain Kapoor.