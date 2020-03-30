Shahid Kapoor Cooks This Yummy Fare For Mira Kapoor; Here's What She Had To Say

Amid the COVID-19 scare that surrounds the world, PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in India starting from 25th March 2020 as a cautionary measure. People are advised to stay indoors and practice social distancing. The lockdown has unleashed many hidden talents of our tinsel town celebrities, and it seems that a lot of them have developed a penchant for cooking. You open your Instagram feed, and you are most likely to find at least one of your favourite actors cooking a storm in their respective kitchens. One such actor we chanced upon was Shahid Kapoor, who put together a delicious fare of pancakes for his beloved wife Mira Kapoor. In an Instagram story posted by Mira Kapoor, later reshared by 'Kabir Singh' actor Shahid Kapoor, one can see two fluffy pancakes crowned with fresh strawberries, bananas and what looked like a generous smattering of fruit jam or preserve.







Mira also had something to say at the event of Shahid donning the chef cap. She wrote, "Success! I'm glad I put my feet up, so he can step into my shoes." In a reposted story, Shahid replied, "She actually ate it." The banter sure made us giggle, and take note of the fact that the Kapoor household boasts of not one, but two cooks.





Speaking about pancakes, in one of his AMA session that took place a couple of days ago, Shahid's half brother Ishaan Khatter also revealed that the last meal he prepared was a bunch of pancakes. Co-incidence much? Well, our guess is as good as yours!





