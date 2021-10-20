Hate it or love it, you can't ignore the fact that the Maldives has indeed become a popular destination. A number of celebrities have headed to the picturesque island to unwind on its pristine beaches. From Sara Ali Khan to Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Kapoor to Jahnvi Kapoor - many Bollywood celebrities have been spotted holidaying in the Maldives. Shahid and Mira Kapoor are the latest addition to the bandwagon, as they headed to the islands for a family vacation with children Misha and Zain Kapoor. The duo has been spending quality time together, working out, and indulging in equal parts. Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a picture of his drool-worthy breakfast while on vacation, and it is truly the picture of morning bliss. Take a look:

In the picture that he shared, the centre stage was taken by a frothy coffee. Along with this, Shahid Kapoor enjoyed a flaky Croissant and some fresh fruits. We could spot guavas and litchis on his yummy fruit platter. This entire meal came with a scenic view of the ocean and azure blue skies. "Just perf," wrote the actor in the caption of the story.

This is not the only foodie snippet we have been treated to. Mira Kapoor too is regularly sharing stories and posts from her Maldives vacation. On Tuesday, she shared a picture of a sumptuous burger with a multigrain bun along with salad and fries on the side. "Go big or go home," she wrote in the caption. Take a look:

Earlier, on Monday, Mira Kapoor had also shared some foodie musings. The diva revealed the real reason why she needs to work out on vacation and her favourite meal which she needs to have practically every day.





On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film 'Kabir Singh' which was a remake of the South Indian hit 'Arjun Reddy'. His upcoming films include the sports drama 'Jersey' which is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film by the same name. The film is slated to be released on 31st December 2021.