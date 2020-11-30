SEARCH
  • News
  • Shahid Kapoor's Delicious South Indian Breakfast Comes With A Stunning View (See Pic)

Shahid Kapoor's Delicious South Indian Breakfast Comes With A Stunning View (See Pic)

Shahid Kapoor devoured a wholesome South Indian breakfast with a stunning view. Take a look at his post!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: November 30, 2020 13:59 IST

Reddit
Shahid Kapoor's Delicious South Indian Breakfast Comes With A Stunning View (See Pic)

Shahid Kapoor's delicious breakfast came with a stunning view!

Highlights
  • Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Jersey'
  • The actor is at an undisclosed location in mountainous terrain
  • Here's the yummy breakfast he ate while at the location

Great trips are always accompanied by great food, and the fact that the two go hand-in-hand is a given. We often find ourselves stopping by a highway dhaba for some lip-smacking grub while we are en route a road trip. Railways, too, come with their own share of yummy food on multiple railway stations. And when it comes to hill stations, the options are endless! Shahid Kapoor is also shooting in the hills for his upcoming film. The actor devoured a wholesome South Indian breakfast with a stunning view. Take a look at his Instagram story:

r7enuqog

Shahid Kapoor devoured a delicious Uttapam with Sambhar. 

Shahid Kapoor ate a delicious breakfast which comprised a yummy Uttapam paired with Sambhar. The breakfast that Shahid Kapoor devoured came with a picturesque view with hills, lush green forests, and beautiful flowers. There were also clear blue skies and bright sunshine to be seen in the picture. Shahid Kapoor later shared his own picture in the sun wearing a comfortable black hoodie and sporting a beard. Take a look:

Newsbeep

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Also Read: )

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for the upcoming sports drama 'Jersey'. The film is being shot in Chandigarh and some other undisclosed locations. Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the film also stars 'Super 30' actress Mrunal Thakur.

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Shahid KapoorSouth Indian BreakfastWanderlust
Diabetes: More Than 50% Young Indians In Metro Cities May Develop Diabetes (Study) | Expert Diet Tips
Diabetes: More Than 50% Young Indians In Metro Cities May Develop Diabetes (Study) | Expert Diet Tips
Mira Kapoor's Healthy Barley Wrap Is Loaded With Good Taste And Nutrition (See Pic)
Mira Kapoor's Healthy Barley Wrap Is Loaded With Good Taste And Nutrition (See Pic)

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 