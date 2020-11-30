Shahid Kapoor's Delicious South Indian Breakfast Comes With A Stunning View (See Pic)

Shahid Kapoor's delicious breakfast came with a stunning view!

Great trips are always accompanied by great food, and the fact that the two go hand-in-hand is a given. We often find ourselves stopping by a highway dhaba for some lip-smacking grub while we are en route a road trip. Railways, too, come with their own share of yummy food on multiple railway stations. And when it comes to hill stations, the options are endless! Shahid Kapoor is also shooting in the hills for his upcoming film. The actor devoured a wholesome South Indian breakfast with a stunning view. Take a look at his Instagram story:





Shahid Kapoor devoured a delicious Uttapam with Sambhar.





Shahid Kapoor ate a delicious breakfast which comprised a yummy Uttapam paired with Sambhar. The breakfast that Shahid Kapoor devoured came with a picturesque view with hills, lush green forests, and beautiful flowers. There were also clear blue skies and bright sunshine to be seen in the picture. Shahid Kapoor later shared his own picture in the sun wearing a comfortable black hoodie and sporting a beard. Take a look:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for the upcoming sports drama 'Jersey'. The film is being shot in Chandigarh and some other undisclosed locations. Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the film also stars 'Super 30' actress Mrunal Thakur.







