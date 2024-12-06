Sonam Kapoor is a true-blue food connoisseur. Her culinary trails are a visual extravaganza that foodies just cannot ignore. Presently, the actress has jetted off to Dubai and oh boy, she has indulged in a “Breakfast of champions” at the destination. Sonam's morning meal at the 5-star restaurant The Lana featured a bowl of crispy-baked plain croissants, flavoured croissants, sesame-covered and raspberry-topped baguettes, and a classic puff pastry garnished with juicy strawberries. A delectable spread indeed. That's not all. Sonam also sipped a cup of hot coffee sealing her luxurious breakfast outing. “Breakfast of champions” read her side note. She also tagged the hotel in her post.





Watch Sonam Kapoor's Story below:

In a separate Instagram Story, Sonam shared a snap of her latte drink. The actress appears to be a regular at the hotel. How do we know? Well, the words “Welcome back Mrs Kapoor. #demoments” written on the surface of the beverage with steamed milk serve as clear proof. Sonam hinted at her love for coffee through the caption which said, “Second coffee, as it is so good here!”

Sonam Kapoor embraced the spirit of the festive season by arranging a Christmas dinner for close friends and family. The actress is an expert — be it in the fashion sector or the hosting department, and she did not disappoint this time as well. On the menu, there was creamy palak paneer, pindi chole filled with finely chopped paneer cubes, aromatic pulao, richly textured malai kofta and dal makhani. The lavish meal was complete with tangy achaar on the side. This desi feast had the power to make anyone drool. Read the full story here:





Before that, Sonam Kapoor tasted authentic Hyderabadi Biryani when in the City of Pearls. Displayed on the table there was fragrant and aromatic biryani topped with spices like saffron and cardamom. We also spotted creamy raita which is simply a wonderful pairing with Biryani. Adding to the gastronomical adventure was Hyderabadi-style chicken fry seasoned with curry leaves, green chillies and garlic and seekh kebabs. Laccha pyaz (crispy onions), coupled with sliced tomatoes, onions and cucumber completed the wholesome feast.





We are obsessed with Sonam Kapoor's food trails.