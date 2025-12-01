The food you pack in your lunchbox for school or work every day has the power to spread love and joy, if you're willing to share a little. You can share it with friends, colleagues, or even a cute, furry companion. In a viral Instagram video, Devansh Barua, an ISSF shooter (International Shooting Sport Federation), gave us a glimpse of his lunchtime after shooting practice. The athlete decided to share his dabba with an unexpected yet adorable friend - a squirrel.





The heartwarming clip looks straight out of a Disney movie. Barua is seen sitting outdoors when a curious squirrel climbs onto his lap to check what's for lunch.





The small creature eagerly looks inside the boxes and happily nibbles on tiny treats given by the athlete, who cannot stop smiling at his food-loving companion.

The video has already clocked 4.3 million views. One viewer commented, "Bro, you won millions of hearts." Here are some more reactions:











A user wrote, "Congratulations. You're a Disney princess now." Another said, "Cool, you got your own Pokémon."





A third noted, "She's more excited to see what's in the lunch box." A surprised viewer wrote, "How is the squirrel not afraid and sat with you?"





One said, "They don't come close to anyone that easily. Ask me, I have tried so many times, you lucky bro."





Social media is full of such precious videos that capture the beautiful bond between humans and animals over food. Here's another viral clip where a man peacefully shared his temple prasad with a monkey.