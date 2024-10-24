Imagine you're enjoying your favourite meal at an eatery when suddenly, a monkey comes along and starts helping itself to a portion of your food. Most of us would likely be startled or even scared at the sight of a wild animal so close. But one man did something completely unexpected, and his actions are now making waves on social media. In a video uploaded to Instagram, the man is seen sitting on the floor, eating what appears to be a meal served at a temple. The calm setting quickly became unusual when a monkey appeared right in front of him. Instead of running away or trying to shoo the animal off, the man remained calm as the monkey sat beside him and began helping itself to some of his food.

What surprised viewers was the man's relaxed reaction. The footage shows the monkey casually dipping its hand into one of the plate's compartments - possibly picking up a curd dish - and licking its fingers. The man, showing no signs of discomfort, allowed the monkey to continue eating as if it were a natural part of his meal. He even encouraged the monkey to keep eating. The caption of the video read, "Bajrang Bali himself came to the temple of Bajrang Bali and enjoyed bhog. Hail Lord Bajrang Bali." Take a look:

The man's actions have drawn admiration across the internet. A user commented under the video, "Respect for uncle." Another wrote, "How pure one must be for an animal to choose you in a room full of other humans." "My eyes are filled with tears. Maybe uncle is blessed by God, which is why Hanuman Ji shared his supper with him," someone said. A comment read, "This is so pure and beautiful. My eyes are moist watching this." "When an animal chooses you, you must have some aura," another user wrote. One more person said, "Animals approach only kind humans."

What do you think of this video? Let us know in the comments section below!