The year of the pandemic has undoubtedly had an adverse effect on the economy, but some industries have been impacted more severely than others. Street vendors and roadside food stalls, for instance, saw bare minimum footfall and meagre earnings during this testing time. Now that the second wave of COVID-19 is slowly ebbing across the country, vendors are trying their best to attract customers and get business. Recently, we came across a picture of a Shillong food vendor whose portable stall proudly featured the word 'vaccinated' on it. Take a look at the photo here:

Shared on Twitter by user @indira_laisram, the photo received over 17.2k likes and 2.6k retweets. In the photograph, we could see the Shillong Channawallah making some delicious channa for the customer. He is wearing a mask and his portable stall displayed the word 'vaccinated' in capital letters. "The ubiquitous channawallah of Shillong. There is something about this photo. Unable to pinpoint the emotion," wrote the Twitter user in the caption of the post.

