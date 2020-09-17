Biryani Lovers Give Full Marks To This Dad's Birthday Message; See Viral Tweet

Biryani found itself in the limelight due to this hilarious birthday wish.

There is a love for everything else, and then there's the love for Biryani. The one-pot dish enjoys a following like no other preparation across the country. The classic Biryani has a number of regional variations and customisations - each of which has its own passionate fan base. The million dollar question, "Which Biryani is the best," always ends up in a heated discussion on social media with supporters from each region. Biryani found itself in the limelight recently for an unlikely reason.





Twitter user, @jstalittleextra, took to the micro-blogging platform to share a screenshot of the birthday wishes from her father. The message had a hilarious reference to Biryani and it soon went viral garnering over 17k likes. Take a look at her post:





The screenshot was a WhatsApp message from her father, whose contact was saved as "Are Papa!!!" The user's father wrote to her saying how he saw her crying on her birthday, and he used a Biryani metaphor to explain why it some people were just not worth it. He wrote in the message, "Happy birthday, Manu beta. I saw you crying today morning and I want to say that stop crying over people who don't deserve you. You are 21 years old now and you should know your worth. People come people go and you can't change that. So know your worth and put yourself first." "Crying over biryani is more worth than crying over people," he concluded.





The father's adorable message was a hit with netizens. Twitter users applauded him for using Biryani to explain life's most simple, yet integral, philosophy. Some users also related to the part where he chided his daughter for her unhealthy diet, calling her a 'baby elephant' in his message. Take a look at the reactions:





