Biryani Lovers Give Full Marks To This Dad's Birthday Message; See Viral Tweet

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: September 17, 2020 14:02 IST
There is a love for everything else, and then there's the love for Biryani. The one-pot dish enjoys a following like no other preparation across the country. The classic Biryani has a number of regional variations and customisations - each of which has its own passionate fan base. The million dollar question, "Which Biryani is the best," always ends up in a heated discussion on social media with supporters from each region. Biryani found itself in the limelight recently for an unlikely reason.
Twitter user, @jstalittleextra, took to the micro-blogging platform to share a screenshot of the birthday wishes from her father. The message had a hilarious reference to Biryani and it soon went viral garnering over 17k likes. Take a look at her post:
I don't deserve my parents. pic.twitter.com/8tkf3ONSXz
— Rupashree//Raj stan acct (@jstalittleextra) September 15, 2020
(Also Read: Viral Video: Son Learns Father's Chopping Technique And Netizens Are Impressed)
The screenshot was a WhatsApp message from her father, whose contact was saved as "Are Papa!!!" The user's father wrote to her saying how he saw her crying on her birthday, and he used a Biryani metaphor to explain why it some people were just not worth it. He wrote in the message, "Happy birthday, Manu beta. I saw you crying today morning and I want to say that stop crying over people who don't deserve you. You are 21 years old now and you should know your worth. People come people go and you can't change that. So know your worth and put yourself first." "Crying over biryani is more worth than crying over people," he concluded.
The father's adorable message was a hit with netizens. Twitter users applauded him for using Biryani to explain life's most simple, yet integral, philosophy. Some users also related to the part where he chided his daughter for her unhealthy diet, calling her a 'baby elephant' in his message. Take a look at the reactions:
That biryani line thou. Profound. And then he being a parent comparing you with a pachyderm atleast added a baby. Bahut hi badhiya papa!????
— lijodavis05 (@nukkadsoul) September 15, 2020
Crying over biryani is better than crying over people is solid life advice
— Nayab (@iznonobitch) September 16, 2020
Wow! Nobody saw that coming. It is generally very tough for a father to be so expressive. He is a great man.
— Gyaan E Baba (@gyaanEbaba) September 16, 2020
Well, your dad is absolutely right! Cry over biryani > people.
Strongly agree on those sentiments but for real don't cry over people who don't deserve ya. Also, Happy birthday ????????(Not the IT wala ballons) if the day has passed then "Belated" add kardo before that!!
— Lionel Quinny (@Dizzyvulture) September 15, 2020
this is the sweetest thing i've seen all this year damn ????
— VLONE ???????? (@vislonely) September 15, 2020
"Crying over biryani is more worth than crying over people"
Someone needs to put that on a billboard..????— Ankur Kaushik (AnK) (@f00ledByRndomns) September 16, 2020Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
❤️❤️ Biryani is indeed worth crying..
Your dad is a hero..
— shhhhhhhweta...!!! (@shwdw27) September 16, 2020
Have you ever received such a wonderful explanation from your parents for life's fundas? Tell us in the comments below!
Comments
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.