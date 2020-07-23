Man Uses Vacuum Cleaner To Remove Extra Pepper From Egg - See What Happens Next

Twitter user tried to remove excess black pepper from his egg with a vacuum cleaner.

Highlights A Twitter user tried to vacuum the excess pepper on his poached egg

Though the technique worked initially, much hilarity ensued later

The egg got sucked into the vacuum cleaner leaving netizens in splits

Cooking fails are something everyone is privy to - whether it is accidentally putting salt in place of sugar, or spilling too much of an ingredient into a dish. Although there are many ways to fix these by using some simple kitchen hacks, a Twitter user thought of a unique and innovative way by himself. When he was faced with the problem of adding too much pepper to his poached egg, here's what he used to remove the excess spice. Watch the video here:





Added too much pepper ???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/3AQUSt5Jun



— Sgujana ???? (@shange033) July 20, 2020

(Also Read: Twitter User Shares Sweet Photo Of His Wife's Cooking 'Miracle', Netizens Can't Help But Smile)





The video was shared on Twitter by user with the handle @shange033. The user carefully tried to remove the excess pepper on his poached egg with the help of a miniature vacuum cleaner. The hack was working perfectly well initially, with much of the pepper gone from the dish. However, the excessive pressure exerted by the vacuum cleaner sucked the entire egg into itself!

The hilarious video soon went viral on Twitter, garnering over 7.1 million views and counting. Over 450k users liked the video and almost 150k retweeted it. The cleaning fail also received nearly three thousand comments from users, who couldn't get enough of laughing at it. While some users said that the video left them in splits, others commented about other easier methods that the person could have used to remove the excess pepper from the omelette. Take a look:





???? they may be on to something here, why is there no extra pepper vacuum clea....???? oh, oh that's why...



— Primal Ry (@ryanAEmoore) July 21, 2020

I can not eat that egg without that black pepper. Please put it back. Love it soooooooooooooooooo



— sharon@lifeinchrist (@sharon32539617) July 21, 2020

It was a nicely done sunny side up and then whoosh..hope ur vacuum liked the breakfast..????????



— Chetana Gautam (@chetana_cg) July 22, 2020

On the bright side: there's no longer too much pepper ????



— CuriousTiger (@peryb8) July 21, 2020

(Also Read: Man's Simple Hack To Sort Fruits By Size Garners Praise For Its Ingenuity)





Do you have a hack to remove excessive of any spice from a dish? Tell us in the comments below, for we'd love to read!







