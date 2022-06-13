Shilpa Shetty is one actress who never ceases to give us fitness goals. The stunning diva follows a strict diet and maintains a rigorous workout regime to stay fit and glowing. In spite of the importance she gives to healthy living, the diva doesn't shy away from indulging and satiating her cravings every now and then. Shilpa Shetty enjoys her favourite treats almost every other Sunday in the form of a cheat meal, and her fans eagerly await glimpses of her 'Sunday binge'. This Sunday, the actress enjoyed a delicious sweet while in Lucknow for the promotions of her film 'Nikamma'. Shetty celebrated her return to the silver screen after 14 years with this yummy sweet! Take a look at the video she shared:

(Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's Gratitude Series Features A Vibrant-Looking Desi Platter)





It was indeed an occasion to celebrate as Shilpa Shetty is going to be seen in cinemas once again. And what better way to celebrate than with good food? "Back in the theatres after 14 years, this Friday! So, Sunday Binge to banta hai guyyyyyyssssss," exclaimed Shilpa Shetty in the caption. Her 'Nikamma' co-star Shirley Setia also featured in the 'Sunday binge' with her for the first time. The duo enjoyed delicious Rabri and Imarti while in Lucknow for their film's promotions. "Had the yummiest Imarti with Rabdi in Lucknow during our Nikamma Promotions, nostalgic because we also shot Nikamma - our film here. Life came a full circle like an Imarti," wrote Shilpa Shetty laughingly. Their director Sabbir Khan also joined in the fun in the video.





The delicious video indeed gave us major cravings for Imarti and Rabri. Shilpa Shetty's video got a lot of reactions and comments from fans and followers too. Shirley Setia wrote, "Yayyyy my Sunday binge debuttt!! Also,this was genuinely very delicious." Meanwhile, the third star from the film, Abhimanyu Dassani expressed his sadness on not being included in Shilpa Shetty's Sunday binge, "Just because I eat a lot, you locked me outside!"





We would love to see more of Shilpa Shetty's Sunday binges soon! The actress recently celebrated her birthday in the presence of family, friends and, of course, delicious food. Meanwhile, on the work front, her film 'Nikamma' is set to release on June 17. She has also wrapped up the shoot for 'Sukhee' alongside actor Amit Sadh.