Watch: Shilpa Shetty's Latest Sunday Binge Featured Her Favourite Binge Food! Any Guesses?

Shilpa Shetty is one of the biggest fitness icons in the country besides being a successful actor, but a sneak-peek into her life will tell you how her diet is just like a regular person. Shilpa is a self-confessed foodie who loves to binge on all things decadent and yummy. She follows the rule of having a nutritious and balanced meal while indulging her heart out once a week to her cravings. Her Sunday binge videos are proof of that!





Shilpa often takes to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Sunday binge, where she does not restrict herself from eating what she's craving. And the dish can be anything from yummy snacks and chaats to exotic desserts! And her latest Sunday binge was no different. Shilpa took to Instagram to share her Sunday binge video made by her husband Raj Kundra and it will definitely make you crave some chatpate snacks too! In the video, Shilpa can be seen irresistibly gorging on tantalising vada pav and crispy spinach pakodas while Raj records her in the car. says "It's Sunday, I can't resist Vada Pav and these crisp spinach pakodas.. Sunday binge guys, Oh My God Fab!"





Have a look at the video:

This is definitely making us crave some vada pav too! In her caption, Shilpa wrote, "Chalte Chalte Dekha Vada Pao, Mann ne bola Sunday Hai Toh Khao Khao Khao, Banta Hai Bhau!" The couple were travelling back from Karjat, near Mumbai, where they found this food spot, which Shilpa mentioned in her caption makes the best vada pao and palak pakodas!





Shilpa's Sunday binge videos are quite popular amongst her fans as it is also a subtle reminder of how one can balance a strict diet by indulging once a week. Here's looking forward to more of Shilpa's fun binge videos! On the work front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is set to return on the big screen after a break of 13 years with 'Nikamma' that she recently wrapped up.







