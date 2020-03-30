Shilpa Shetty's Sunday Binge Featured Homemade Cake And Here's What She Celebrated

Shilpa Shetty's delicious Sunday binge featured the much-loved Vanilla Meringue cake.

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest celebrities in the industry, and is known to swear by healthy eating and yoga as part of her regime. The actress eats healthy food for six days in a week, but there is one day in the week when she truly lets her hair down and binges on what she actually loves to eat. Shilpa Shetty's Sunday binge this time was an occasion to celebrate, for two reasons. Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's latest Sunday binge video:





The video began with the making of the cake, and the behind-the-scenes featured Raj Kundra and his son Viaan Raj Kundra. It was a delicious looking Vanilla Meringue cake made from scratch at home. Shilpa Shetty took a slice of the cake in her Sunday binge video, and revealed the reason for celebration. The reason behind the baking of the cake was that Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra completed 40 days. Since all the shops were closed, they decided to bake the cake at home itself and the results ended up absolutely delicious!





Shilpa Shetty wrote in the post's caption, "Every day seems like a Sunday, but I only binge on the REAL Sunday. This one is special. Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days and celebration calls for cake. But since all shops were closed, Raj Kundra decided to make a Vanilla Meringue cake. The sponge was made by me and Viaan ate a slice of the cake before the meringue came on, hence it looks incomplete. But the whole process made the celebration completely worthwhile. Happy Sunday Binge, #instafam. Heartfelt Gratitude to Raj Kundra for being the most caring, loveable, and the bestest husband and father in the world."





Thus, Shilpa Shetty celebrated her Sunday binge with family at home and needless to say, a delicious cake made by her husband and son!













