Shilpa Shetty's Sunday Binge Was All About Hot Rasgullas, Her Favourite Indian Dessert

Shilpa Shetty indulged in some delicious hot rasgullas this Sunday, as part of her Sunday binge.

Shilpa Shetty is one Bollywood actress who is a strict proponent of maintaining a rigorous fitness regime and a healthy diet. She regularly shares recipes on her Instagram channel that are straight from her kitchen and filled with health and nutrition. Even when she's heading for shoots, Shilpa Shetty doesn't compromise on her health as she continues to eat healthy smoothie bowls and salads. However, the fitness diva lets her hair down almost every Sunday when she just lets go of her diet and indulges herself in what she truly loves to eat! Rasgullas were her pick for this Sunday; check it out:





Shilpa Shetty was seen having an entire bowl of rasgullas in the video that she shared. She seemed quite excited to be devouring the sweet dish after an entire week of dieting and eating healthy. She wrote in the caption, "My all-time favourite Indian dessert, fresh hot #rasgulla. Enjoying the freedom to eat sweet on a Sunday because I don't eat refined sugar on other days... Sooo worth the wait! Live it up guys, it's #SundayBinge time!"





Actress Shilpa Shetty squeezed out the sugary syrup from the rasgulla in the video. She then devoured the spongy sweet thinking of it as a protein source, as it has 'chhena'. She also revealed her weakness for the hot version of the sweet dessert Rasgulla, which is usually had slightly cold or at room temperature. The video ended with the actress asking her followers to enjoy their Sunday binge and definitely try the hot rasgulla if they ever got the chance to.





Thus, if you ever feel a craving for something sweet and want to enjoy a soft, delicious rasgulla - maybe you can try and have it the Shilpa Shetty way; that is piping hot and without any sugar syrup!







