If there is one thing that you will find in abundance on the internet, it has to be bizarre content. There are so many interesting and strange things happening around the world- they are often too much to digest. One such recent occurrence that caught our attention involved none other than our favourite snack - the humble potato chip. A packet of chips is one snack that is a hit across age groups and nobody can resist. There are many brands of potato chips available in the market today that offer a variety of flavours at multiple price ranges. However, can you imagine buying a single potato chip for a price of Rs. 1.63 lakhs? A UK-based man is selling a one-of-its-kind Pringles chip for 2,000 Euros and the reason behind this is quite astonishing.





According to Mirror, a seller from Buckinghamshire put up the item on eBay for sale on May 3. The Pringle potato chip being offered for sae is the sour cream and onion flavour chip. The seller says that the chip is an item which is "brand-new, unused, unopened and undamaged." Its uniqueness comes from the shape - with an extremely rare fold along the top edge that lines up properly with the rest of the chip.





Isn't the bizarre chip quite interesting? We wonder if we would ever have encountered such a strange and unusual chip while eating from our regular packet or box. This is not the first time that people have put up such bizarre things on sale online on eBay. Recently, a McDonald's chicken nugget also was offered for sale for a whopping price of Rs. 73 lakhs. The reason behind this may surprise you.

Click here to read more.





What did you think of the news? Tell us in the comments below.