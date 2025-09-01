Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, popular for her role in the drama series 'Mirzapur', is a true Ukdiche Modak enthusiast. During Ganesh Chaturthi celebration every year, the actor enjoys dressing in traditional Maharashtrian attire and spends quality time with her family making these delicious modaks together. In a recent Instagram reel, Shriya offers a glimpse into her family's cherished ritual of preparing authentic Ukdiche Modaks.

What Are Ukdiche Modaks and Why Are They Special

For those unfamiliar, Ukdiche Modaks are traditional Maharashtrian steamed rice flour dumplings filled with a sweet mixture of fresh coconut and jaggery. These dumplings hold a special place during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as offerings to Lord Ganesha, symbolising devotion and happiness.

Step-by-Step Process of Making Ukdiche Modaks

In her video, Shriya captures each step of the preparation. The rice flour dough is first kneaded until smooth and then rolled into small balls. Each ball is pressed flat with a roti or puri maker before being filled with the sweet coconut and jaggery mixture. Shriya and her family then shape the dumplings carefully, creating neat, traditional modaks. The final step involves steaming them to perfection, after which they are offered to Lord Ganesha and later enjoyed as prasad.

Shriya shares her affection for these traditional sweets, saying, "So I love Ukdiche Modaks, who doesn't? In Sanskrit, modak means anand (pure happiness). So, I am assuming that (this) modak means 'jo anand deta hai' (one that gives you the purest joy). And it is true because I love this."

Fans Praise Shriya's Traditional Approach

The video received an enthusiastic response from fans, who appreciated the authentic approach. One viewer wrote, "So glad you are doing it the traditional way and not with moulds." Another added, "Omg peak bappa energy with all the superdevis."





Food lovers also chimed in, with one noting, "Tiramisu fails in front of modaks." Another fan commented, "Loved you in Mirzapur, loved you in Guilty Mind, but what I love most about you is that you are so grounded and connected to your roots."