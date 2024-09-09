Indian cricketer Shubman Gill turned 25 this Sunday (September 8). On the special occasion, his close friend Khushpreet Singh Aulakh shared a series of pictures on his Instagram Stories, offering glimpses of the birthday bash. While we loved how happy Shubman looked in the pictures, our eyes automatically drifted to the delicious birthday cake presented before him. It was a two-tiered vanilla cake, decorated with swirly, knotted patterns around the double base. A fondant number of “25” and a text reading, “Happy Birthday Shubman” were the highlights. Seems like the dessert's white theme was chosen deliberately to highlight Shubman's emerging Test career. How do we know? Well, a figurine representing the birthday boy bowing his head was inserted on the top of the cake. The figurine holds a special significance in Shubman's life as he displayed the same gesture after scoring his first-ever century in a Test match. “Happy Birthday to my brother from another mother” read the side note.





Shubman Gill is a die-hard foodie, zero debate on that. Last year, he treated his taste buds to Japanese cuisine. Guess who was his partner in crime? It was cricketer Ishan Kishan. Shubman shared a set of photos on Facebook where he was seen relishing a sushi platter with his dear friend. They also held a couple of tropical drinks in their hands, smiling beamingly at the camera. In the caption, Shubman called themselves “certified sushi lovers”. Read all about it here.





On a trip to France, Shubman Gill left us drooling with his delicious breakfast outing. Dropping a picture of his scrumptious morning meal on Instagram, the star cricketer wrote, “C'est la vie (That's life)”. We get it Shubman, we get it. Displayed on a table in front of him was semifreddo with soaked figs, plums and berries. We also spotted tasty mini pancakes served with caviar and cream. Shubman's hearty menu also comprised a bowl of eggs, garnished with peeled oranges and herbs. Lemon slices offered the final touch to his gastronomical adventure. Full story here.





Shubman Gill's foodie escapades are a feast for the eyes.