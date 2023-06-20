When we talk about France, it is impossible to not bring up the cuisine. After all, many pioneers in the world of gastronomy hail from there. French food is nothing short of magic on a platter. And, it seems that star India cricketer Shubman Gill is experiencing this first hand. Wondering how? Shubman was recently in Paris. And, the flamboyant batter has kept his Instagram family updated with his travel itinerary. In his most recent post, the cricketer was seen embarking on a gastronomical adventure. He dropped a picture with a caption in French, “C'est la vie.”

Also Read: Shruti Hasaan's Love For Desi Indian Snacks Shines Through In Instagram Q&A

In the picture, Shubman Gill was seen sitting on the Parisian terrace of a cafe near Hotel Lutetia. It shows him sitting at a table that looks nothing less than beautiful artwork. What's on the plate? Semifreddo with soaked figs, berries, and plums, and mini pancakes with cream and caviar. It must be clear by now that these dishes made their way to Shubman's breakfast menu. And we all know that breakfast in any nation is incomplete without an egg dish. Shubman enjoyed eggs with some herbs and peeled oranges. We could even spot some lemon slices kept on the table.

Also Read: Momos In Delhi, Fish In Kolkata - Twitter Users Share Relatable Food Stereotypes

Are you craving something yummy for your next breakfast now? Then check out these easy recipes:

1. Banana Pancakes

This has to be the easiest and most delicious breakfast recipe ever. And, the best part is that it only takes three ingredients to prepare it. Take a look at the recipe here.

2. Oat Pancake

For all fitness enthusiasts, this dish is the one-stop solution. It even resolves your dilemma of pre-workout hunger. The recipe is here.

3. Sprouts and Rava Pancakes

Pancakes don't always have to be sweet. These sprouts and rava pancakes might just become your new breakfast staple. Here is the recipe.

4. Dates and figs fudge

You need to try it out once and this recipe will become the go-to sweet treat. Bonus: Kids love it too. This is even a unique option for a dessert menu at a party. Recipe here.

5. Rolex (Ugandan Rolled Eggs)

If you have only 10 minutes to prepare a dish, look no further. This impressive delicacy can come to your rescue. And, the brownie point is that it doesn't include any junk ingredients. Take a look at the recipe here.

What is your favourite breakfast dish?

Also Read: Watch: Woman Finds Perfectly Round Egg In Her Groceries, Internet Can't Believe It