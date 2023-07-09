Ahead of their test series with the West Indies, Indian cricketers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are having a gala time. The duo, widely popular for their batting prowess as well as their hilarious banters, stepped out for lunch recently. And guess what they relished? Hint: It's a classic Japanese dish. Yes, you guessed it right - we are talking about sushi. The cricketers were seen indulging in delicious sushi platter, along with some tropical drinks. Expressing their love for the delectable Japanese delicacy, Shubman shared a post on Facebook and stated that they are “certified sushi lovers”. The cricketer shared a slew of pictures with Ishan Kishan as they posed with their drinks. Take a look at his post below:

Once a niche culinary delight limited by geography, this Japanese cuisine has captured the hearts and palates of many foodies. Below, we have listed down some sushi recipes that you can try making in your kitchen. Take a look.





1. Classic Sushi Platter:





Embark on a delectable journey with a delicious sushi platter. Expertly crafted bites of colourful delights promises a harmonious fusion of flavours that will transport you to food heaven. Click here for the recipe.

2. California Sushi Rolls:





The iconic California sushi rolls are a delectable fusion of creamy avocado and succulent crab enveloped in a delicate layer of sticky rice. Recipe here.





3. Lemon Sushi Cake:





Presenting, a tantalising creation that combines the zesty freshness of lemon with the artistry of sushi. Delicate layers of sticky rice, vibrant vegetables, and tangy citrus flavours intertwine, offering a unique and delightful twist on traditional sushi. Want a recipe? Click here.





4. Sushi Tacos:





This dish brings a fusion of Japanese and Mexican flavours to the table, where crispy nori shells cradle a symphony of seafood, vegetables, and sauces. These innovative bites offer a delightful marriage of culinary traditions that will leave your taste buds begging for more. Detailed recipe here.





5. Valentine Sushi Roll:





Celebrate love with the enchanting valentine Sushi Roll. A culinary masterpiece crafted with passion, it blends the finest ingredients into a romantic medley of heart-shaped flavours. Click here to read the recipe.

Which is your favourite sushi recipe? Let us know in the comments.