Skin Care In Monsoon: Eating Raspberries May Build Immunity To Manage Sensitive Skin; Say Experts

Raspberries showed immunity boosting properties for skin care.

Seasonal changes may wreak havoc on sensitive skin-type. With monsoons on the brink, people with hypersensitive skin may have already started noticing patchiness, dryness, or swelling on their face. As they say, there's nothing a good diet can't fix, the same may people to our skin as well. The latest revelation by a research that eating black raspberries may help in managing inflammation, redness and other skin allergies, may reinstate our faith in the natural offerings and healing qualities of certain foods.

A new study by Ohio State University revealed that black raspberries may effectively reduce inflammation and redness in skin from contact hypersensitivity. The study findings were published in the journal 'Nutrients'.





Steve Oghumu, senior author on the paper and an assistant professor of pathology at The Ohio State University, said, "A lot of times, treatments are directly applied to the skin -- things like steroids. And it was interesting that the mere consumption of a fruit can achieve the same effects."





The researchers fed a group of mice a diet including black raspberries - equivalent to a single serving per day for humans. Another group of mice was roped in for the study, which was fed the same diet but without black raspberries. After three weeks, the researchers checked the mice's sensitivity to irritants and saw that swelling in mice that ate raspberries was significantly lower than the other group of mice.

"The immune system is very complex, with multiple players, and so once you begin to identify the unique cells that are being affected by the berries then it helps us to see how berries are inhibiting inflammation. A lot of the bad effects that we see are not always due to the pathogens or allergens themselves, but are due to the way our body responds to these triggers," said Oghumu.









