





Picture this - you enter a skincare store and spot egg crates kept in a corner for sale. Finding it hard to believe? Well, a skincare brand, has taken up the extraordinary initiative to sell eggs at selected New York City stores. The decision comes after a surging bird flu outbreak in the US that has affected millions since January. With the supply curve taking a downturn, egg prices have skyrocketed in the country. The eggs for sale at The Ordinary outlets cost $3.37 a dozen and will be available to customers for a weekend. The Ordinary announced it on Instagram. In the clip, a cashier can be seen sitting at the counter making the bill of an egg carton. The voiceover in the background says, “If you are in New York, do not skip this video. Yup, that is actually a carton of eggs for sale at our stores. The cost of eggs right now is at a record high and there are shortages in the city.”





The video also mentions that customers can purchase eggs at a reasonable price from the chosen stores as long as they are available. “12 ordinarily priced eggs, for NYC,” read the side note.

Watch the full video below:

The Ordinary posted another set of pictures and videos on Instagram. The caption read, “We heard NYC needed eggs. This weekend, you can get 12 ordinarily priced eggs at our stores for $3.37. No frills, just eggs. While supplies last.”

Rising egg prices, often referred to as "eggflation," have forced consumers to seek out more affordable options across the border. The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reports more egg smuggling from Mexico. There, a dozen eggs cost about $2. On the contrary, prices in California hover around $10 per dozen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.





As per BBC, the condition at US grocery stores has worsened so much that the Trump administration is planning to import eggs from South Korea and Turkey as well.