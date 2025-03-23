An American man has sparked outrage on social media after insulting Indian cuisine. Hunter Ash called Indian food "subcontinental pound-of-spice slop," drawing backlash from food lovers. The controversy began when Hunter shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting that enjoying Indian food was merely a sign of "PMC striverism"—a term used to mock professionals trying to climb the social ladder. Comparing it unfavourably to other cuisines, he added, "Really? You tried Korean barbecue and sushi and French-prepared bone marrow and decided subcontinental pound-of-spice slop was amazing?"

Also Read: 'How To Cook Indian Food': UK-Based Chef Shares A Video Giving 'Introductory To Spices'

Hunter's remarks did not sit well with Indian food lovers. A user commented under the post, "Great sushi beats great Indian but great Indian is more cost accessible. I've had really top-notch Korean BBQ and I still prefer good Indian. Love bone marrow but it's not very filling. I detest PMC striverism I just really like Indian food. Don't tell CAP!"

Also Read: Man Introduced Korean Sister-In-Law To Indian Food. See Her Viral Reaction

Another added, "Indian food is GOAT. And the enjoyment of it is so pure and joyful I suspect you just have a soul deficit."

Someone else wrote, "What? It's cheap and tasty college food. No one says they like Indian for social striver reasons."

"Sorry but, I do like Indian food. The Indian lady across the street when I was a kid made the best spicy rice I've ever had. My experience with Indians has generally been with those who integrated well into American culture and were smart and cool people," read a comment.

Also Read: Viral: This Influencer's First Taste Of Homemade Indian Food Leaves Her 'Obsessed'

Earlier, in a similar incident, an Australian YouTuber faced backlash for her comments on Indian food. The woman criticised Indian cuisine for its "dirt spices". An X post praised Indian food, saying, "Indian food is the best on earth. Fight me." To which, Sydney Watson replied, "It really, really isn't."

In a follow-up post, she added, "If your food requires you to put dirt spices all over it in order for it to be palatable, your food is not good."

The post sparked a massive debate on social media.