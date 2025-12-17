Peeling a pineapple is no easy job. The hard skin, sharp spikes and tough core make it one of the trickiest fruits to deal with in the kitchen. One wrong move and half the fruit is wasted. That is exactly why most people avoid cutting it at home. However, a new video shared by the official Instagram handle of Guinness World Records proves that with the right skill, even pineapple slicing can be done at lightning speed.





The clip features a woman named Dominika Gasparova from Slovakia. She has set a new world record for the fastest time to peel and slice a pineapple.





The video shows Dominika working at full speed. She starts by quickly cutting off the head and bottom of the pineapple using a sharp knife. Without pausing, she removes the spiky outer skin in clean, swift strokes. Next, the woman slices the peeled pineapple into six equal parts. From those pieces, she neatly removes the hard core and tosses it aside. In the final step, she chops the remaining fruit into small, even pieces.

All of this happens in just 11.43 seconds. Dominika Gasparova broke the previous record of 17.85 seconds by over six seconds.

The video has left viewers impressed. Take a look at the comments section below:





A user wrote, “The move to take out the core is so smooth.” Another one added, “Wonder Woman is on fire... The similarity is striking!"





A person shared, “Easy to do when the pineapple isn't fully ripe and is white instead of yellow. When it's not fully ripe, it's not as soft and is easy to handle and cut. Dead giveaway is the cutting without juice spill.”