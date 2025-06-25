A Jhansi-based artist is going viral on social media and for all the right reasons. Her talent lies in creating hyper-realistic food-themed candles. Quirky culinary-inspired keychains and fridge magnets are not a thing of the past. But this creative woman is taking her craft a notch higher by making incredibly lifelike illustrations resembling popular Indian dishes. Among her versatile candle arts, one that has recently grabbed attention is a unique and delightful fish thali candle. In a video she posted on Instagram, the artist shows off the fantastically detailed fish thali.





The clip opens to the artist pouring wax on a non-edible fish kept inside a mould. Next, she drizzles yellow-coloured wax into two other moulds, which soon take the shapes of a pomfret and kingfish. Once dried, she scoops them out and coats the waxfish with a brown-shaded water colour so that they look roasted. After that, a sufficient amount of liquid wax is streamed into another bowl, and wax-made rice grains are added. Similarly, the skilled artist prepared shockingly true-to-life gravy and paper-thin chapatis/bhakris.

Also Read: Viral Video Showing Candles Shaped Like Dosa-Sambar-Chutney Wows Users





The artist makes super-realistic prawns in the same manner and paints them with a dark colour, giving the impression of a properly-cooked meal. Even the salad spread, comprising a lemon wedge, a slice of onion and a green chilli, is made entirely of wax. Can you believe it? To finish things off, the artist presents the delectable yet inedible thali in a traditional plate. We also spotted wax gulab jamuns on the plate.

Also Read: 'Superb': Internet Reacts To Artist's Hyper-Realistic Wax Matar Paneer Candle





Here's how people reacted in the comments:





“Who wouldn't want a non-veg candle?” asked a user jokingly.





“You're telling me I'm not supposed to eat this??! Girl, your work is beautiful!” gushed another.





“Beautiful. I already feel hungry,” confessed a foodie.





A fish enthusiast noted, “You nailed it. As a Bengali, I was drooling at this thali.”





“I would never light the candles. Too stunning!” read a sweet remark.





“This is so real that my brain is getting confused,” admitted one person.





What are your thoughts on this viral video?