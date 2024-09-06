Guinness World Records (GWR) often shares glimpses into awe-inspiring food-related feats around the world. From the creation of the world's longest baguette to the world's most expensive sushi, several types of records have made headlines. Recently, GWR shared a video that highlights some of the steps that went into making the largest string cheese ball. It weighed a staggering 636.2 kg (2,20462 lbs)! The achievement is credited to Gobierno del Estado de Oaxaca and Municipio Reyes Etla (both Mexico) in Reyes Etla, Oaxaca, Mexico. The creation of this massive cheese ball took place on 19 July 2024.

As per GWR, participants used more than 10,000 litres of milk to prepare this cheese string ball. In the video, we see a coordinated effort by the participants to produce the treat from scratch. Many strings of the cheese were crafted and then assembled until they formed a giant ball. We see the cheese start as a small bowl of strings wrapped around each other until it eventually becomes an enormous shape. Take a look below:







The previous record holder was a cheese ball made by 80 workers in Pijijiapan, a town in the southern state of Chiapas, last year. According to reports, it was made with 6000 litres (more than 1500 gallons) of milk and weighed around 558 kilos. The string cheese was none other than quesillo, commonly known as Oaxaca cheese.





Before this, Guinness World Records shared details about other cheese-related feats too. For instance, some months ago, a unique type of pizza containing 1001 types of cheese, created by two French chefs, set a world record. Click here to read the full story.

