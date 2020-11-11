<i>Soan Papdi</i>, Dry Fruits And More: Twitter Awaits Diwali Bonus With Memes

SEARCH
Soan Papdi, Dry Fruits And More: Twitter Awaits Diwali Bonus With Memes

Twitter found humour in this situation of awaiting the Diwali bonus, and decided to make memes out of it!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: November 11, 2020 15:22 IST

Memes on the situation of delay of Diwali bonus have gone viral.

  • Diwali bonus is the much-awaited incentive by employers
  • This year, the bonus is delayed or not being given
  • Twitter users made memes of the situation

Festive season is one of the much-awaited period every year. The time period is marked by shopping for new things, getting to meet near and dear ones and endless binges of good food. The sweet scent of flowers fills the air, as does the aroma of freshly made gulab jamun being dipped in sugar syrup. Diwali is not just the festival of lights - it marks new beginnings for people living all over the country. Apart from festive celebrations, the one thing that the Indian workforce eagerly looks forward to is the annual Diwali bonus.

aevjf7u8Diwali the festival of lights comes with a number of celebrations, including the much-awaited Diwali bonus. 

For the unversed, Diwali bonus refers to a monetary incentive that companies in India offer to employees on occasion of it being the festive season. Employers gift all sorts of Diwali gifts, from crockery and table ware to sweets and dry fruits. This year, the Coronavirus pandemic has brought a standstill to the economy, thereby impacting appraisals and payouts in a number of companies across the country. Thus, many employers are delaying the Diwali bonus, making employees wait for it longer than usual.

Twitter found humour in this situation of awaiting the Diwali bonus, and decided to make memes! Users on the micro-blogging platform put on their thinking hats and got the creative juices flowing. We dug up the best ones for you. Take a look:

While users still await the good news of the Diwali bonus credited to their accounts, it's best to just laugh at the situation and hope for the best. What do you receive as Diwali bonus from your employer? Have you got the bonus this year? Tell us your experience in the comments below!

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

