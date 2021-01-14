SEARCH
  "Put The Vaccine In..." Memes Suggest Famous Food Items For Distributing Covid Vaccine

"Put The Vaccine In..." Memes Suggest Famous Food Items For Distributing Covid Vaccine

The latest meme format to win over Twitter combines the love for Indian food and the Covid-19 vaccination. Wondering how? Read on!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: January 14, 2021 17:06 IST

'Put The Vaccine In...' Memes Suggest Famous Food Items For Distributing Covid Vaccine

This meme format is winning over social media.

Food is an intrinsic and inseparable part of the Indian DNA. Our culinary repertoire is ever-expanding and burgeoning, with new dishes to try in every kilometre travelled. The first thing that comes to the foodie's mind when they think of travelling to any Indian city, is the most popular food item that the region is known for. Whether it's Mumbai's Vada Pav or Delhi's Daulat Ki Chaat, these delicious food items enjoy a vast fan following of their own and become an identity of the city's food culture. It came as no surprise when Indians on Twitter came up with an array of memes in a new format that involved famous food items from various Indian cities. "Put the vaccine in..." is the latest meme, which basically suggests popular Indian dishes to administer the Indian vaccine for Covid-19.

This new meme format has become all the rage in the recent past on the micro-blogging platform. Twitter users brought out the best of their creativity to make memes inspired by the upcoming Coronavirus vaccinations slated to begin on January 16th. It is touted to be the world's largest vaccination drive, starting with frontline and health workers as part of the first phase. Twitterati couldn't help but imagine which food item could be used to distribute the vaccine to the citizens of a particular city.

Newsbeep

Take a look at the best memes here.

It is only a matter of time before this new meme format goes viral, and more creators join the trend. What food item and city name popped to your mind when read this story? Tell us your creations in the comments below!

Aditi Ahuja

