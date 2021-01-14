'Put The Vaccine In...' Memes Suggest Famous Food Items For Distributing Covid Vaccine

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: January 14, 2021 17:06 IST
Food is an intrinsic and inseparable part of the Indian DNA. Our culinary repertoire is ever-expanding and burgeoning, with new dishes to try in every kilometre travelled. The first thing that comes to the foodie's mind when they think of travelling to any Indian city, is the most popular food item that the region is known for. Whether it's Mumbai's Vada Pav or Delhi's Daulat Ki Chaat, these delicious food items enjoy a vast fan following of their own and become an identity of the city's food culture. It came as no surprise when Indians on Twitter came up with an array of memes in a new format that involved famous food items from various Indian cities. "Put the vaccine in..." is the latest meme, which basically suggests popular Indian dishes to administer the Indian vaccine for Covid-19.
This new meme format has become all the rage in the recent past on the micro-blogging platform. Twitter users brought out the best of their creativity to make memes inspired by the upcoming Coronavirus vaccinations slated to begin on January 16th. It is touted to be the world's largest vaccination drive, starting with frontline and health workers as part of the first phase. Twitterati couldn't help but imagine which food item could be used to distribute the vaccine to the citizens of a particular city.
Take a look at the best memes here.
Put the vaccine in a pav and the whole of Mumbai will get vaccinated before noon
— N (@n_i_g_a_m) January 12, 2021
Put the vaccine in Momos and whole Delhi will be vaccinated by evening ????#copied#insta
— Mahima Gulati (@MahimaGulati3) January 14, 2021
Put the vaccine in halwa puri and the entire country will be vaccinated on Sunday
— This Boy™ (@MahatmaaGanji) January 13, 2021
Put the vaccine in ros omelette the whole of Goa will be vaccinated by coming Sunday. @goacm@visrane ????✨
— ros_omelette (@ekpavextra) January 13, 2021
Put the vaccine in nihari and all the north Indian Muslims will be vaccinated by the time of maghrib.
— Zeyad Masroor Khan (@zeyadkhan) January 14, 2021
Put the vaccine in undhiyu and chikki and the entire Gujarat will get vaccinated before 16th Jan ????
— Khushi ???? (@Bhaadmejaiye) January 14, 2021
Put the Vaccine in LASSI and whole Punjab will be vaccinated by evening.
— Shweta ???????? (@Savage_shree) January 14, 2021
Put the vaccine in makke di roti & saag and whole punjab will be vaccinated.
— Dimpyyy (@idkdimpy) January 14, 2021
Put the vaccine in dahi bara and whole Odisha will be covid free. ????
— Roshan (@damnrosh) January 14, 2021
Put the #vaccine in Litti Chokha (लिट्टी चोखा) and the whole #Bihar will get vaccinated overnight.......
????
— AB (@abtweet19) January 13, 2021
Put the vaccine in tarri poha and whole nagpur will be vaccinated by evening ????
— sachinmishra_02 (@masumbachha_) January 14, 2021
Put the vaccine in Chai and whole Nation will be vaccinated by evening ???? https://t.co/z5NBsL7NwV
— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 14, 2021
Put the vaccine in between Masala Dosai and the whole of South India will be vaccinated before sunset
— absolute madlad (@jokemedaddy) January 13, 2021
Put the Vaccine in Coffee, Tea and maggi, the entire medical students will get vaccinated before dawn.— Kunnal (@iamnowayfunnyy) January 12, 2021
(Also Read: Latest 'Screaming Pasta' Meme Format Goes Viral, Brands Join The Trend)
It is only a matter of time before this new meme format goes viral, and more creators join the trend. What food item and city name popped to your mind when read this story? Tell us your creations in the comments below!
