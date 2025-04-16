Unconventional ice cream flavours often go viral on social media, sparking debates among foodies. While some defend experimental creations, others prefer that the classics be left alone. Recently, a unique kind of ice cream grabbed the attention of Instagram users (especially those from India). An Indian restaurant (called Flyover Fritterie) located in Sydney posted a video showing off one of their latest creations: a filter coffee soft serve! As the name suggests, this ice cream is flavoured with the iconic South Indian beverage and boasts a mild brown colour.

Also Read: British Vlogger Enjoys Pothichoru In Kerala, Wins Hearts Online





In the reel, a staff member excitedly gives us a glimpse of this cool dessert. She dispenses the creamy soft serve into a "traditional brass coffee cup." The shape of the receptacle indeed matches that of glasses typically used for filter coffee. What's more, the restaurant has also got a secondary brass cup accompaniment - the one that is shorter and wider. The soft serve is described as "strong" and "lush." The video shows various staff members as well as customers tasting it. Watch the complete clip below:

Also Read: Viral Video Shows Australian Dad In Love With Masala Chai In India





In the comments, many users loved the idea of this unique way of enjoying the flavours of filter coffee. Several people expressed an interest in trying it. Many people applauded the choice to serve them in the South Indian-style cups. Read some of the reactions below:





"This is brilliant."





"Looks soo good!!"





"This is too cool."





"As someone born in Chennai, seeing this authentic Kaapi cup & the filter Kaapi soft serve being served in Sydney makes my heart feel happy!"





"South Indian approved."





"Totally in love with the way it's served OMG! Just like authentic South Indian filter coffee oh my!"





"I can tell it tastes amazing. Bring this to India, please!"





"Hear me out guys, filter coffee ice-cream affogato!"





Before this, a video showing a Tamilian man and his family teaching his Dutch in-laws how to drink filter coffee went viral. Click here to read the full story.