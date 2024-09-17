Sofia Vergara loves to keep it real and simple. The actress often shares her food adventures with her Instagram family. Recently, she attended the 2024 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, and her food journey was unmissable. In an Instagram post, Sofia and her team were seen enjoying a variety of dishes at Toma, a restaurant located on the Santa Barbara Waterfront. It seems she set aside her strict diet for the day and indulged in Italian-inspired Mediterranean handcrafted cuisine. The table was filled with Colombian-style quesadillas, called collabanada. They were served with cilantro, melted cheese, onions and tomatoes. There were also three bowls of chips and a large platter featuring a selection of dried fruits like cashews, dates and banana chips. The clip also showed pastries like baklava and empanadas, along with French fries and chicken Caesar salad.





The list doesn't end there. On the same table, we also spotted a pineapple Cuban cake and a plate of Napoleon cakes. The Cuban cake, topped with whipped cream, toasted coconut flakes, fresh pineapple wedges and chopped pecans or walnuts, added a perfect balance to the meal. Meanwhile, the fluffy and moist Napoleon cakes, topped with caramelised sugar, made us even hungrier. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Getting ready yesterday!” and tagged the restaurant in the caption.

Before this, Sofia Vergara playfully joked with the internet about what she received instead of an Emmy Award. And guess what? It was a hamburger. In a video shared on Instagram, the actress was seen perched on the armrest of a couch during an Emmys after-party, enjoying the moment while eating a delicious hamburger. Click here to read the full story.

We cannot wait to see what will be Sofia Vergara's next foodie post!