If you love a good burger, looks like you have something in common with Sofia Vergara! The 'Modern Family' actor attended the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards dressed in a stunning bright red Dolce & Gabbana gown. Since then, Sofia's Instagram has been brimming with glamorous highlights from the event - red carpet poses, selfies with co-stars, and lively dance moments! One video that caught our attention the most was of Sofia enjoying a hamburger. It is moments like these that make the glamorous diva so relatable to her fans.

In the candid video which seems to be captured at an Emmys after-party, Sofia can be seen perched up on the armrest of a couch. She has no idea that she is being filmed while eating a delicious hamburger and nodding her head along to the party music.

"I didn't get an Emmy but I got a hamburger," she wrote in the caption.

Also Read: Dakota Johnson Was Unknowingly Overdosing On Caffeine Every Day, Here's What Happened

Watch the video here:



The reel clocked 1.5 million views within two hours of posting on Instagram. Fans showered love and appreciation in the comments section. Take a look:

An Instagram user wrote, "A win is a win! The Emmy would've gotten in between you and the burger!" A foodie added, "I mean you got a burger though? So who really won?"

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson Enjoys Droolworthy Burgers While Watching 'Griselda' On Netflix

Praising the star for being so relatable, one fan wrote, "We love you especially for the sandwich!!! One of us." Another said, "Relatable queen." A fan chimed in, "Sofia forever. So REAL."

The star-studded Emmy Awards or Emmys are an extensive range of awards for artistic and technical merit for the worldwide television industry.