When it comes to Indian street food, there is a reigning champion of flavours, and it goes by the name of golgappas aka pani puri. It is not just about the burst of flavours; it is about creating memories with each bite. We all cherish those spirited college days, especially the fierce golgappa-eating competitions and the hearty chats that accompany them. Turns out, Bollywood celebs are no different from us when it comes to indulging in these gastronomic adventures. Soha Ali Khan recently joined her girl squad to celebrate a friend's birthday, and what was on the menu? You guessed it right, golgappas. Soha shared this delightful moment with her fans via Instagram Stories. In the picture, her friends huddled together, pani puris in hand, ready for a golgappa cheers! Soha playfully captioned the post as "Gapshap and Gappas."

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's post below:

Did Soha Ali Khan's golgappa post leave your taste buds yearning for some street food goodness? Worry not, we have got you covered with a selection of street-side snack recipes that you can easily whip up in your own kitchen:

Here Are 5 Street-Food Options For You:

1. Golgappas

This snack offers an explosion of flavours in a single bite. Crispy hollow shells are filled with spicy tamarind water, tangy chutneys, and a medley of savoury ingredients, creating a delightful burst of taste and texture. Click here for the recipe.

2. Aloo Tikki

Aloo Tikki features mashed potato patties, seasoned with aromatic spices and herbs. Crispy, golden tikki are often served with chutneys, yogurt, and vegetable toppings for a delicious street food experience. Recipe here.

3. Vada Pav

A Mumbai street food icon that consists of a spicy potato fritter (vada) sandwiched in a soft bun. It is a flavourful and satisfying snack that is a staple breakfast option in Maharashtra. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Chole Bhature

This dish combines fluffy deep-fried bread (bhature) with spicy chickpea curry (chole). This hearty dish is celebrated for its rich flavours. Detailed recipe here.

5. Pav Bhaji

This popular Indian street food option consists of spicy and flavorful mashed vegetable curry served with soft buns. It is a beloved comfort food known for its vibrant taste and versatility. To get the full recipe, click here.

What is your favourite street-side snack? Tell us in the comments.





