Sonam Kapoor loves to embark on luxurious vacations with her family. The list of priorities on her travel itinerary includes exploring the destination and indulging in gastronomical adventures. Not too long ago, she jetted off on a Maldivian holiday and had an "incredible family holiday." As she “wraps up” the tropical escapade, Sonam treated her Insta-fam to a carousel of photos and videos from her travel album. The foodie in us did not take long to spot the scrumptious cuisines she relished on her stay at One&Only Resorts. In her caption, Sonam revealed that the meals served at the resort “delighted” her tastebuds and “nourished” her soul.





One of the pictures triggered our sweet tooth as displayed on a table were two delectable bowls of chocolate and vanilla dome dessert. The chocolatey one was topped with nuts for that extra dose of crunch. Sonam also took pleasure in digging into a pan-Asian crab dish garnished with some greens. We noticed a beverage on the table too. Next on the lip-smacking menu were pad thai noodles, topped with what appeared to be meaty chunks and coriander leaves. Are you drooling? We bet we are.

The culinary ventures do not end here. Later on in the carousel, Sonam Kapoor offered a sneak peek into her breakfast spread. It comprised two French loaves, two boiled eggs and some sausages. A muffin, coupled with one watermelon slice and juicy strawberries was presented on the plate as well. On a separate platter, there were additional sausages, strawberries and watermelons alongside dragonfruit pieces and a glass of chia milkshake. A yellow mug seemed to contain a hot beverage. Baked goodies like croissants sealed the wholesome morning meal. Phew!





Sonam Kapoor is a strong food connoisseur, no debate on that. Previously, she hosted a sumptuous dinner party with her businessman-husband Anand Ahuja. The “cocktail hour” began with tasty aloo tikki chaat. It was followed by a palatable dinner consisting of honey-roasted duck masala, chicken and basil shorba, roasted black pepper chicken, a Kerala-style curry and Kolkata-style veggie pulao among others. Want to know more? Read all about it here.