Neena Gupta's love for desi food is no secret. The veteran actress frequently shares her culinary adventures on social media, giving fans a sneak peek into her indulgences. Her latest Instagram Story is no exception, as she shared a snapshot of a piping hot paratha served on a plate. The paratha looked absolutely delicious, and left us craving for some too. In her caption, Neena called it the "best breakfast," revealing it was an aloo paneer pyaaz paratha. The crispy paratha even appeared to be seasoned with fresh herbs, making the entire frame irresistible. Isn't she totally relatable? Take a look:

Neena Gupta keeps delighting us with her gastronomic adventures. Previously, she shared a glimpse of her breakfast menu. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress shared a picture of a scrumptious South Indian dish. The picture featured a half-eaten uttapam with coconut chutney. The uttapam was loaded with veggies, including capsicum, tomatoes, onion, and carrots. The text atop the picture read, “Good Morning”, revealing how she was starting her day with a healthy meal. Read on to know more.

Before this, Neena Gupta shared her love for another wholesome food - suji (semolina). The actress took to Instagram to highlight its benefits, posting a picture of a delicious meal made from this pantry staple. Her story featured vibrant cheelas (savoury pancakes) packed with colourful vegetables, paired with curd and coriander chutney. Neena captioned the tempting plate as "Suji curd and veg cheela." Read the full story here.

What do you think Neena Gupta will indulge in next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!