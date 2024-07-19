The temperatures are still high and we are taking all necessary steps to beat the heat. But we need to step out for shopping, holidays, work, or running daily errands, there is no way we can avoid the heat. The best bet is to prepare your body for the onslaught with foods that will keep you energized, and hydrated, and add nutrients that protect. Prioritize your energy levels by fueling your body with nutrient-rich foods that provide sustained vitality and stamina. I recommend that you take one of these before stepping out of your house to stay safe.





Also Read: Summer Diet Tips: This 'Sattu Ka Sharbat' Pre-Mix Can Make Your Breakfast Quick, Easy And Protein-Rich

Here Are 5 Foods And Drinks You Must Have To Beat The Heat:

1. Water:

60% of our body is made up of water. In summer, we lose a lot of moisture and staying hydrated is of prime importance to stay energized. Drink at least 35ml/kg body weight. If you remain in an air-conditioned environment, your thirst trigger may not alert you so drink adequately. Carry a bottle of clean drinking water with you always. Drink a glass of water as soon as you wake up, and have another before stepping out.

2. Electrolyte balance:

Good hydration means fluids plus electrolytes. When we consume just water we end up diluting our electrolyte balance. Hydrate with fresh lemon water with a pinch of salt, it adds both sodium and potassium, keeping you energized. Fresh coconut water also provides all electrolytes along with other essential minerals. Lassi adds calcium which helps prevent muscle cramps. Our traditional drinks like thandai, sattu, khus, bael sherbet, jaljeera are all good for hydration and also for a healthy digestion

3. Fruit Hydration:

Summer fruits are laden with moisture. You can eat hydration. Watermelon is not only delicious but also incredibly hydrating. With its high water content, Additionally, watermelon contains lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that may help protect the skin from sun damage. Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, which protect the skin and add a boost to our immunity. Mangoes rich in Vitamin C and beta carotene make a good choice for immunity and antioxidant boost.





Also Read: 8 Most Hydrating Drinks Besides Water

Summer fruits are hydrating.

Photo Credit: instagram/aliceveim

4. Summer Veggies to load up on:

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are rich in antioxidants like beta-carotene, which can help reduce sun sensitivity and protect the skin from UV damage. Including tomatoes in your diet, whether fresh or cooked, can provide your skin with an added layer of defence against the sun's harmful effects. Cucumbers are cool, loaded with moisture and fibre, and low in calories they add a perfect crunch to your summer salad. Onions are said to cool the body, add them to your salad.

5. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are not just for winter, they are nutrient-rich ensuring faster recovery from fatigue, they are easy to digest, and make great snacks to keep up the energy levels. Chia seeds added to drinks help keep the digestion in shape. Soaked raisins are a good energy boost to start the day with. Almonds can be soaked and used as sherbets, added to milk or just munched to stay energized. Pumpkin seeds are great along with salads, they are known to enhance gut health.



Remember to stay hydrated, enjoy a balanced diet, and listen to your body's needs for optimal summer wellness.

