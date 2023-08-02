Summer comes with a variety of sticky, sweet and hydrating fruits. From watermelons to mangoes, we love to savour all these yummy treats in every form - be it desserts, smoothies or shakes. However, have you ever wondered what goes into the making of your favourite mango shake? Recently, a video of a street food vendor making mango juice in his cart has left internet users divided. The clip was shared on Instagram reels by digital creator Wajih Ansari who claimed that the video was the 'most unhygienic' mango juice he had ever seen. Take a look:

"Most unhygienic mango juice," he wrote in the caption of the clip. The video has now received over 3.5 million views and 55k likes in a span of just 48 hours. In the video, we could see the making of the mango juice. First, a crate of mangoes was sifted through for the juiciest mangoes. Then, the mangoes were peeled and cut into small pieces. A swarm of flies was hovering over the box in which the mangoes were kept. Then, the mangoes were transferred to a mixer grinder where the juice was blended. Crushed ice was added to the glass of mango juice which was served to customers.

Comments poured into the video of the street vendor preparing mango juice. Several thought that the preparation was quite disgusting and did not want to try the mango juice. "A fly disappeared inside the jug literally in front of my eyes," wrote one user while another said, "That fly gives you more protein." Meanwhile, another questioned, "Why did they even wash the glasses?"

This is not the only 'making video' which has divided the internet. Previously, a video showed the making of cakes in bulk at a factory. The behind-the-scenes action stirred up angry reactions on the internet. Click here to read more about this story.