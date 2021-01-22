Study Says Women Under 55 With Diabetes At Higher Risk Of Heart Problems; 5 Diabetes-Friendly Recipes

Diabetes is a condition marked by fluctuating blood sugar levels

Diabetes is emerging to be one of the biggest health-based concerns around the world today. The rampant rise in cases is worrisome and the fact that there is no known cure to reverse the condition is further adding to the stress. Diabetes is a condition marked by fluctuating blood sugar levels. It can affect anyone - millions of youngsters are suffering from the condition too. If the latest study is to be believed, women under 55 years of age are at higher risk of developing heart problems if they have Type 2 diabetes. The study was published in the journal JAMA Cardiology. For the study, researchers analysed more than 50 biomarkers or risk factors in 28,024 women. The symptoms in women were studied for a period of ten years.





Interestingly, LDL cholesterol was \found to be linked with only a 40 percent increase in the risk of coronary heart disease onset; while lipoprotein insulin resistance (LPIR), a relatively newer metric system for insulin resistance was associated with a six-fold increase.

Since diabetes has no cure as of now, one has to resort to preventive measures that ensure minimal spike in blood sugar levels.





Here are 5 diabetes-friendly snacks that fill you up without surging your blood sugar:





1. Sprouts Chaat

Sprouts made with lentils and legumes are replete with fibre that helps the gradual release of sugar in the bloodstream, including chopped veggies like onions and tomatoes, could help the lower glycemic load of the snack. Here's a recipe.





2. Moong Dal Chila

Moong dal is also an incredible source of both fibre and protein, eating moong dal chila for breakfast could ensure a healthy start to the day. A chila is a thin pancake-like dish that is savoury, you can pair it with chutney or fresh salad. Here's a recipe.





3. Oats Idli

Idli is a puffy rice cake from South India that is often teamed with sambar and chutney; in this recipe, rice batter gets replaces by a healthier oats and lentil batter ensuring a diabetes-friendly meal. Here's a recipe.





4. Roasted chickpeas

Possibly the easiest thing up our list. All you have to do is take a handful of chanas and roast them slightly in ghee. Chickpeas have a low glycemic index, which ensures steady blood sugar levels.





5. Yogurt and berries

Yogurt is an excellent probiotic, feeding gut with good bacteria. A healthier gut ensures better absorption of vital minerals that help keep blood sugar in control. Berries are an excellent source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.





Plain yogurt with fresh fruits is a healthy snack to choose

These are some recipes you can include in your diet; make sure you also keep a fit and active lifestyle. A healthy diet can only take you so far, a lot hinges on your physical activity levels too.







